A native of Neligh, she grew up on a farm. Among her favorite things to do was watch Nebraska football, bowling, and swimming.

Kathryn A. Norton, 70 of Beatrice, NE passed away Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.

Private family graveside services will be held at West Cedar Valley Cemetery near Elgin, NE.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

*****

Kathryn Anne Norton, daughter of Gene R. and Nancy H. (Hinman) Norton, was born October 28, 1954, at Neligh, NE. She was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. She lived on the farm with her family until the age of eight when she moved to live at the Beatrice State Development Center, where she lived the past 62 years.

When she was younger, Kathryn participated in the Special Olympics.

She liked watching Nebraska football, bowling, and swimming. She enjoyed going to dinner and shopping during her family visits.

Kathy is survived by her father Gene Norton of Lincoln, NE; two siblings: Bradley G. (Mary) Norton of Hastings, NE; Elizabeth L. Norton of Lincoln, NE; two nephews: Matthew Norton of Hastings, NE; Michael Norton of Hastings, NE; along with other relatives and family at the Beatrice State Development Center.

She was preceded in death by her mother Nancy; sister-in-law Reta Norton; aunt: Betty Harb; uncle: Bob Hinman and Maurice Norton.