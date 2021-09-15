Karlene R. Moser, 73 of Elgin, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home near Elgin, following a long battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. A private family inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery at a later date.

Visitation was held Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Karlene Rae (Knutson) Moser, along with her twin sister Karla, was born August 4, 1948 at Mobridge, SD to Bernard Raymon and Irene Kathryn (Scherer) Knutson. She attended grade school in Mobridge, SD before moving with her family to Scottsbluff, NE where she attended Scottsbluff High School, graduating in 1966.

On December 7, 1975, Karlene married Gerald A. Moser at Neligh, NE and that marriage was blessed at St. Francis Church in Humphrey, NE on December 7, 2005 by Fr. Tom Bauwens.

Along with raising their children, Karlene worked many jobs, but most enjoyed her years at the Elgin Review, Elgin Insurance Services and The Homestead.

Karlene was a member of St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface Altar Society where she served as a circle leader, St. Boniface Choir, and a neighborhood ladies club.

She also enjoyed helping with various committees and projects at church and school.

On the farm, she was an integral part of the harvest crew as the combine operator, and also the calving crew, as she was the one who often nursed the struggling calves back to health.

She loved fishing, puzzles and “Junking” at thrift stores. She was an avid Husker volleyball fan and put her cooking and baking talents to good use, always keeping fresh baked bread and cinnamon rolls available. She enjoyed quilting and was very crafty, designing and making many Halloween costumes, formal dresses, and crafts to sell at the Bazaar.

One of the things she really looked forward to was the annual fishing trip to Lake Minatare with her siblings.

Karlene is survived by her husband Gerald of Elgin; three children: Tori Moser of Norfolk, NE; Rick (Kristie) Moser of Plattsburg, MO; Ann (Brandon) Nielsen of Norfolk, NE; five grandchildren: Shelby Moser and Sean Moser of Plattsburg, MO; Kolby, Brodie and Hunter Nielsen of Norfolk, NE; five siblings: Linda (Peter) Korsching of Nevada, IA; Karla (Nik) Kounavis of Lincoln, NE; Dave (Shelley) Knutson of Mitchell, NE; Loring “Bo” (Nancy) Knutson of Bryan, TX; Cindy (Craig) Magwire of Lincoln, NE; two sisters-in-law: Marilyn (Nick) Austin of Fremont, NE; Rita (Bob) Kester of Clearwater, NE; brother-in-law Merle Moser of Elgin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Irene and Alvin “Smokey” Moser; and brother-in-law Joe Moser.

