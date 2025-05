AINSWORTH — The Wolfpack golf team competed Monday at Ainsworth in the District D3 Golf Tournament, qualifying one player for next week’s Class D State Golf Tournament.

Play began under cool and wet conditions, but by noon the skies began to clear and the sun came out, giving golfers a chance to post a low score.

Junior Karson Kallhoff led the Wolfpack, qualifying for state by finishing among the top 15. He finished sixth, shooting an 18-hole score of 82.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.