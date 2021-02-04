The Wolfpack JV basketball teams took to the court just one time last week.

On Thursday night they were on the road to play Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

The girls team fell to the Bulldogs by the score of 31 to 19. Baylee Busteed led the team with five points, Ellie and Emma Lea Ruterbories along with Keyera Eisenhauer each had four, Brenna Martinsen added two.

In the boys game, EPPJ fell by the score of 52 to 30. Blake Henn led the Wolfpack with 10 points, Dylon Lueking and David Durre each had eight points, Camryn Pelster added four and Myles Kittelson had three.