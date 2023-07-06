July date set for protest hearing

Antelope County Commissioners, acting as a board of equalization, will soon hear tax protests from county property owners.

Last week, the date of Wednesday, July 19, was selected for the protest hearings.

The meeting, to begin at 8 a.m. will be for the purpose of “reviewing and deciding written protests filed pertaining to the assessment value of their property.”

Open to the public, the meeting will allow for protest hearings scheduled at 10-minute intervals, allowing a couple of minutes between each hearing.

If needed, protest hearings will be continued to Thursday, July 20 starting at 9 a.m.

Earlier this year, Antelope County Assessor Kelly E. Mueller-Oltjenbruns sent out letters to property owners indicating a change in valuation. Almost every parcel in Antelope County will see an increase in valuation for 2023 due to sales that have occurred in the current statistical study period which ended Sept. 30, 2022. Due to the market area sale, Elgin, Neligh, Clearwater, Tilden and Royal residential properties will increase.

Also in the letter, it stated that Market Area 1 saw irrigated land and dry land increases while grassland decreased. Market Area 3 saw certain irrigated LVG’s rise. Also, there was an increase in dryland, however grassland saw no change.