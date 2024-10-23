Judy Pettigrew, 68 of St. Edward, NE died Sunday, October 13, 2024 at her home in St. Edward, NE.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2024, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, NE with Pastor Mick Goc officiating. Visitation was Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward is in charge of arrangements.

Judy Ann Pettigrew, daughter of Duane “Pepper” and Roma (Leesman) Martin, was born on August 24, 1956, in Creighton, NE. She was baptized at the Methodist Church in Elgin.

Judy attended and graduated from Elgin High School in 1974. Following high school, she went to Peru State College where she obtained an education degree in 1978.

On July 5, 1980, Judy married Michael J. Pettigrew. The couple made their home in Kearney, NE.

From this union, Judy was blessed with one son, Brandon Pettigrew. The couple later divorced in 1997.

Judy was a teacher at Maxwell High School from 1978-1980. After that, she worked in the food industry at various places including University of Nebraska – Kearney and Prairie View Gardens.

Judy was an avid animal person, rarely going long without a dog in the house to bring energy to her life and keeping her active. She also loved going to zoos, visiting well over 50 in her life, and always getting excited to see a hippo or red panda.

She collected Salt & Pepper shakers, having nearly 2,000 at its largest collection, showing them off around her various homes through the years and taking them to antique shows around the Midwest. Fruit people and nursery rhyme character sets were her favorite.

Judy found comfort in connection, becoming friends with those she worked with often, even participating for years in a bowling league.

Her biggest passion though was family, often being the first to show up and the last to leave gatherings – helping in the kitchen to prepare endless salads and desserts, later in life making one of the biggest sacrifices to help her dad stay active, involved, and in his home in St. Edward.

Judy is survived by her son: Brandon Pettigrew of Chicago, IL; granddaughter: Chloe Pettigrew of Naperville, IL; four siblings: Dennis (Linda Knutson) Martin of Olympia, WA; Pam (Gale) Bly of Shelton, NE; Jeff (Sandy) Martin of Albion, NE; Kevin (Kathy) Martin of Cairo, NE; four nephews: Aaron (Kerri) Bly of Kenesaw, NE; Tyson (Kelly) Martin of Lincoln, NE; Dustin (Courtney) Martin of Albion, NE; Jeremy (Heather) Ostermeier of Chambers, NE; five nieces: Krista (Corey Windedahl) Nykodym of Norfolk, NE; Brooke Bly of Shelton, NE; Susan (Jonathan) Schultz of Arkansans City, KS; Cortney (Judd) Jarzynka of Ashton, NE; Brandie (Mike) Rosander of Wolbach, NE; 18 great-nieces & nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parent: Roma Martin in May of 2022; Duane “Pepper” Martin in September 2023; grandparents: Walter & Anna J. (Null) Martin and Howard C. & Gladys E. (Phillips) Leesman.