Joyce Kallhoff, 72

Funeral Services for Joyce Kallhoff, age 72, of O’Neill were held Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Fr. Bernard Starman will be officiating.

Visitation was held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. Parish Rosary.

Joyce passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.

*****

Joyce Ann Modlin was born to Wayne and Gladys (Laursen) Modlin in Vallejo, California. She moved with her family to Omaha and graduated from Omaha North High School in 1966.

After graduation, she worked several jobs in Omaha. Joyce worked for a short time as a waitress at the Hilltop Restaurant in Neligh.

A chance encounter at the Hilltop Restaurant with Norm Kallhoff resulted in a two year courtship and a 52 year marriage.

The couple married on January 20, 1968 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. To this union, three boys were born, Bradley, Brian, and Brent. They made their home for a time in Carter Lake, Iowa, until Norm took a job as the Service Manager at John Deere in O’Neill in 1972 In 1975, they opened Norm’s Repair. Joyce worked at several jobs, but raising her boys and keeping books for the family business were always her priorities. In recent years, she ran a daycare until her health forced her to retire.

Joyce was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill and the St. Patrick’s Altar Society. She loved to sew stuffed bears, knit, and raise flowers. Joyce loved spending time with her family and her dogs; traveling to grandkids sporting events, trips to Florida, and especially, hosting on Easter Weekend. She also enjoyed going on cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Norm Kallhoff of O’Neill, Nebraska; three sons, Bradley (Kellie) Kallhoff of Lakeland, Florida, Brian Kallhoff of Lincoln, Nebraska, Brent (Susan) Kallhoff of Elgin, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Kyle Kallhoff, Kayce Kallhoff, Karson Kallhoff, Matthew Kallhoff; four brothers, James Modlin of South Bend, Nebraska, Jerry Modlin of Reno, Nevada, Ray Modlin of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Larry Modlin of Fremont, Nebraska; many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Gladys Modlin; and one sister, Roslyn Modlin.