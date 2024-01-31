December 10, 1940 – January 18, 2024

Joyce F. Figgner, 83 of Albion, NE, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion, NE with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating.

Interment followed at Dennison Cemetery, rural Albion, NE.

Joyce Francis Figgner, daughter of Andrew and Clara (Mescher) Dozler was born on December 10, 1940, on a farm near Petersburg, NE.

She received the sacrament of baptism and later confirmed into the faith at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion, NE. She went to the Little Red Schoolhouse through the eighth grade.

She then attended Albion High School and graduated with the class of 1959. Following graduation, Joyce moved to Minnesota to work for the airlines.

On May 15, 1961, Joyce was united in marriage to the love of her life, David D. Figgner at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion, NE.

From this union Joyce was blessed with three children. The couple lived on the Thome place west of Albion until 1967 when they bought their current farm west of Albion. Joyce helped on the farm raising pigs and farming alongside her husband.

She also worked at Alco for 13 years.

Joyce was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Primrose, NE.

She was a part of the Altar Society, Corner quilters, and quilt club. She loved her family, especially her two grandchildren.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, and flowers. She liked to sew and quilt and loved to bake, especially her famous pumpkin pie and cinnamon rolls. She was known to be the best grain cart driver to her family.

Joyce had an infectious smile, a contagious laugh, and a fire for life that will never be forgotten.

She lived her life simply and quiet.

Serving and loving others along her way, in as much as when she was born, she cried, and the world rejoiced and when she died the world cried and she rejoiced.

Joyce is survived by her husband: David D. Figgner of Albion, NE; two daughters: Carleen (Steve) Braband of Elkhorn, NE; Jodeen (Mike) Meenderink of Hooper, UT; son: David H. (Audrey) Figgner of Primrose, NE; two grandchildren: Lyndsey and David Figgner III both of Primrose, NE; three sisters-in-law: Mary Dozler of Albion, NE; Janice Figgner of Albion, NE; Joan Schalk of Cedar Rapids, NE; brother-in-law: Eugene Figgner of Clarkson, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded by her parents; brothers: Don (Ella Mae) Dozler; LeRoy Dozler; niece Kris Dozler; brothers-in-law: Richard Figgner; Donald H. (Lucille) Figgner; Robert Schalk; sister-in-law: Jerane Figgner.