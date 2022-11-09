Joseph A. Stuhr, 78, of Petersburg, NE passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Raeville, NE with Fr. John Norman and Deacon John Starman officiating. Burial followed in the parish cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Joseph Alphonse Stuhr, son of Joseph Bernard and Lorraine Rosina (Klein) Stuhr was born June 11, 1944, on the family farm by Raeville, Nebraska. Joe attended elementary school at St. John Berchman’s School in Raeville and later attended St. John the Baptist High School, graduating with the class of 1962.

Following graduation, Joe began farming. On April 22, 1967, he married Jean Josten at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, Nebraska. To this union four children were born: Carrie, Greg, Aaron and Scott. Joe continued farming until 1992 when he began working at the coop in Tilden, NE. He retired from CVA Coop to assist farming on the Stuhr farm.

Joe was a lifetime member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing and learning about history. He was an avid reader and was often found reading a book or watching a show about something in history. He loved his Ford trucks and International tractors, but his life revolved around his family and his faith, and his grandchildren were the light of his life.

Joe is survived by his children: Carrie (Jim) Krist of Papillion, NE; Greg (Charlotte) Stuhr of Bellevue, NE; Aaron (Valoree) Stuhr of Gretna, NE; Scott (Stephanie) Stuhr of Elgin, NE; grandchildren: Sydney (Shaun) McWilliams of Glenwood, IA; Morgan (Heath) Loeffelbein of Omaha, NE; Lauren Stuhr and Ryan Stuhr of Bellevue, NE; Jaxon, Ellie and Korie Stuhr of Gretna, NE; Samantha Stuhr and Wyatt Stuhr of Elgin, NE; siblings: Kate (Joe) Knust of Petersburg, NE; Alice (Charles) Reed of Omaha, NE; Kenneth (Joan) Stuhr of Petersburg, NE; Janice (Les) Ridder of Neligh, NE; special friend Lori Krause of Neligh, NE; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.