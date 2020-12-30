Joe Buelt, Jr., 90, of Elgin, passed away Tuesday, Decem-ber 22, 2020 at Antelope Memorial Hospital, Neligh.

A public visitation was held Sunday at St. Boniface Church with no family present. A wake service followed at 5 p.m. Current Covid-19 DHM’s in effect, inclu-ding social dis-tancing, were followed at the visitation.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, December 28, 2020 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Interment followed in the parish cemetery with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #229 and VFW Post #5816 of Elgin, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Paul Buelt Jr. was born September 24, 1930, on the family farm 3 1/2 miles southeast of Elgin. He was the youngest of five children born to Joseph and Mary (Heil) Buelt. He grew up on the farm and attended Saint Boniface school. He entered the US Army in 1952, saw overseas duty in Germany, and was discharged in 1954. He returned to Elgin, helped his dad with the farm and drove a truck wagon for Union Oil. He worked also in Omaha as a delivery man and for a water softener company.

He married Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Stoltz on August 23, 1955. To this union, four daughters were born: Barbara, Karen, Beverly, and Marsha. Joe worked at the Wicks Home Company in Neligh, Nebraska, Schmitt Construction for 11 years, and also for Blair Motors Inc. in Elgin for 20 years, until his retirement.

Joe will be remembered most by his friendly smile, helping hand, and sense of humor that always made his company with others enjoyable. He was a member of VFW Post 5816 of Elgin, the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years and was a member of St. Boniface Parish where he served on the CCD board and the parish council. His faith and family were of most importance to him.

Survivors include his daughters: Barbara Andersen of Norfolk; Karen (Ed) Boyle of Creighton; Marsha Stier (Kevin) of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. His sister Mildred Grietens of Norfolk; along with nieces, nephews and many close friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Ann and infant daughter Beverly Ann Buelt; son-in-law Dave Andersen; two brothers: Wilfred Buelt and Raymond Buelt; and a sister Dorothy (Buelt) Dwyer.