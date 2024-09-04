Joan E. Sehi, 92

Funeral services for Joan E Sehi age 92 of Neligh, NE will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh, Nebraska with Father James KrampeR.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Visitation was Tuesday, September 3, from 5 – 7 pm with a 7 p.m. Wake service at St. Francis Catholic Church.

Joan was welcomed home by Jesus on August 27, 2024. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com

In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to The Willows in Neligh.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

*****

Joan Elizabeth Sehi (Beckman), daughter of William and Johanna (Starman) Beckman, was born January 17, 1932 near Elgin.

She grew up on her parent’s farm, attended St. Boniface school in Elgin and on August 22,1950 she was united in marriage to John Virtus Sehi. They were blessed with eight children.

Early in their marriage, they farmed for several years, then moved to Neligh to own and operate the White Spot bar. They had the White Spot bar and after nearly 20 years, Joan took on various odd jobs.

Joan was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and Christian Mothers.

In 1987, Joan married Wayne Pollock of Ewing, NE where she owned and operated Two Rivers Motel.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where she was the organist for numerous years.

In 2018, Joan moved back to Neligh. Joan loved spending time with family, gardening, playing cards, golfing, wintering in Arizona, flowers, and making music with her piano and organ where she played by ear.

Joan is survived by her children: John (Vickie) Sehi and Steve (Linda) Sehi of Norfolk, Donna (Rich) Uhrenholdt, Sue (Bob) Schiltmeyer, and Pam (Kevin) Dinslage all of Elgin, Sheryl (Roland) Baker of Neligh, Jim (Debby) Sehi of Fort Collins, CO and Shirley (Ira) Brister of TX; 17 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; sister Joyce Anderson of Neligh, brothers Phillip (Ena) Beckman of CO and Lyle (Carol) Beckman of KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; brothers Vernol (Slim), Morris, Cletus (Dick), Mark, Larry, William (Bill) and Father Martin.