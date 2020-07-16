Jerry L. Miller, 78, of Columbus, NE passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, NE.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Elgin with Rev. Glenn Loy officiating.

Interment will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale, NE. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHM’s effective will be followed at both the visitation and funeral service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Jerry Lee Miller, son of Paul and Edna (Edwards) Miller, was born on January 23, 1942 at Elgin.

Jerry attended rural Elgin schools and graduated from Elgin High School in 1959. On September 1, 1963, Jerry was united in marriage to Gloria Weltz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. Following their wedding, the couple made their home in Columbus.

Jerry began his career at Dale Electronics in Columbus where he worked as a receiving inspection supervisor. He later became an officer with the Columbus Police Department for two years, a job that he loved doing. Jerry then went back to work at Dale Electronics where he was a testing lab supervisor. Returning to law enforcement, Jerry worked at the Platte County Courthouse where he was a child support enforcement officer.

Although Jerry was a man of few words, he could get along with nearly anyone. He was a family man who enjoyed the outdoors, shooting guns, spoiling his daughter, and taking very good care of everything he had.

Jerry is survived by his wife Gloria Miller of Columbus; daughter: Karin (Frank) Damico of Lutz, FL; two brothers: Duane (Vicki) Miller of Elgin; Dale (Kim) Miller of Lincoln, NE; three nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew: Jeremy Miller.