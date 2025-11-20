Jerry Clouse, 73

Funeral Services for Jerry Clouse, age 73, of Chambers will be at 1 pm on Friday, November 21, 2025 at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the Bartlett Cemetery. Jim Wakefield will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

Jerry passed away on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

*****

Jerald Eugene Clouse was born July 8, 1952 in Tilden, Nebraska to Bernard and JoAnne (Hertel) Clouse. Jerry grew up on the family ranch in rural Bartlett and attended Buffalo Flatz Country School through the eighth grade. He then attended Bartlett High School where he was a part of the basketball team and even sang solos in the Christmas program, he rodeoed and began his love of coyote hunting.

After high school, Jerry worked on a ranch in Southwest Nebraska that raised Hereford cattle for a couple years. He later met Kate Timmerman at a dance in Ericson, Nebraska in June and the couple were later married on December 16, 1978. To this union six children were born: Anna, Brad, JR, Casey, Ricky, and Chad. Jerry worked on multiple ranches before settling on their home place near Amelia, Nebraska where he worked for Koinzan Feedlot near Ewing.

Jerry enjoyed coyote hunting with his dogs, he enjoyed rodeoing especially steer wrestling where he won the Mid-State Finals in 1979. He enjoyed talking on the phone to his kids daily, spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their events from showing in 4-H to attending sporting events. Jerry enjoyed sitting on his front porch and even enjoyed watching a little Husker football and volleyball. Jerry never knew a stranger and was a friend to all.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kate Clouse of Chambers, NE; his children, Anna Clouse of Norfolk, NE, Brad (Ashley) Clouse of Atkinson, NE, JR Clouse of Burwell, NE, Casey (Jessica) Clouse of Emmet, NE, Ricky (Kelly) Clouse of Scribner, NE, Chad Clouse of Ewing; 11 grandchildren, Cooper Clouse, Katelynn Clouse, Aubreionna Clouse, Taytumn Clouse, Kaimberlynn Clouse, Abby Clouse, Maddisyn Clouse, Josephine Clouse, Brianne Clouse, Eli Clouse, Jasper Clouse and one granddaughter arriving soon; sister, Kathy (Van) Volk of Neligh, NE; sister-in-law, Dena Clouse of Tulsa, OK; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and JoAnne Clouse and his brother, Rick Clouse.