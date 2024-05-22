Jeffrey “Jeff” James Bode, 67, of Omaha, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2024, at his home.

Jeffrey, son of Delbert and Delores (Jochum) Bode, was born April 29, 1957, in Tilden. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE. He attended grade school at St. Boniface and later graduated from Pope John XXIII High School with the class of 1975. He then attended the University of Lincoln.

On September 29, 1984, Jeff was untied in marriage to Sandra Wirges at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg NE. To this union three children were born: Cecily, Breanna, and Ross. They eventually made their home east of Petersburg, NE.

Jeff farmed at home and went to work for Sand Hog Confinement. From there he then worked at IBP Pork Plant in Madison, Packers Sanitation Services Inc, and retired at Tyson Foods, in Madison, Nebraska. He enjoyed being outside and working in his garden and flower beds. He loved to can anything he planted.

Jeff is survived by his daughters: Cecily (Scott) Thiele of Clearwater, NE; Breanna (Justin) Robinette of Union, Washington; and son Ross (Richard Fuertes) of Bellevue, NE and six grandchildren. Brothers and sisters: Doris Bode Of Milltown WI; Patricia (John) Burgert of Table Rock, NE; Ken (Barb) Bode of Elgin, NE; Stanley Bode of Elgin, NE; Clay Bode of Ord, NE; Charlie (Shelley) Bode of Elgin, NE; Doug (Jean) Bode of Burwell, NE; along with many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and brother Delbert Jr. In infancy.