Jefferey C. Voborny, 62

A private family celebration of life for Jefferey C. Voborny, age 62 of Neligh, Nebraska will be held at a later date.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.

*****

Jefferey C. Voborny, son of Dewayne Richard and Germaine Lois (Richart) Voborny, was born January 13, 1962, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, Nebraska and died on July 18, 2024, at his home in Neligh. Jeff attended the Neligh schools and Pope John XXIII High School in Elgin, Nebraska in 1980.

Jeff had a love for travel, adventure and photography which took him west to California. He traveled extensively up and down the western coast of our country into Mexico and Central America and down to South America.

He began working for American Airlines while in California. This eventually brought him to the Dallas/Ft. Worth area where he continued working for American and was able to travel to many places. While at home he maintained several aquariums with the tropical fish that he loved.

Jeff’s dream was always to have his own piece of land to live on and live off of and be self-sufficient. He was able to buy some land in Texas, west of Fort Worth. He loved being out there on that land. Eventually he sold that land and moved back to his roots in Northeast Nebraska, helping his dad with his bees, the sawmill and being close to family. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He was content.

Jeff is survived by his son, Jason Voborny; his six siblings, Barbara (Jon) Magwire of Paris, TX, Marian Kraft of Bellevue, Laurie Kreizel of Elgin, Stanley (Wendy) Voborny of Elgin, Stephanie Alvarez of Lincoln, and Teresa (Bob) Hyde of Norfolk; and many, many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewayne and Germaine Voborny; and grandparents, John and Bea (Heithoff) Richart and Mary (Karella) and Stanley Voborny.