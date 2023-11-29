Janette Kinnan, 69

Esther Janette (Buffington) was born January 16th, 1954, in Burwell, NE to John Earl Buffington Jr. and Esther Marie (Key) Buffington. She peacefully passed away on November 18th, 2023 at the age of 69 at home surrounded by family in Fort Collins, CO.

Janette graduated high school from Elgin Public School in 1972. On March 10th, 1973, Janette married the love of her life, Dennis Kinnan, in Elgin, NE. They resided in Lincoln, NE where their two children were born, Dustin and Secorra.

They moved to Fort Collins, CO in 1986 where they have lived since.

Janette is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lee and Doug, sister-in-law’s Darlene, Judy and Pam, grandson-in-law Devin. Janette is survived by her husband Dennis, son Dustin (Jessica) of Gering, NE, daughter Secorra (Joe) of Loveland, CO, brothers Al (Lois) of Fort Collins, CO, Steve (Betty) of Scottsbluff, NE, grandchildren Prommiss, Ryan, Brennan, Kaylee, Trevor, and great-grandson Niko, and many nieces and nephews.

Janette had the biggest heart and her smile was so stunning it would light up the whole room. Beautiful inside and out.

She was a private and quiet person, but also very witty and fun! She was fearless and independent, yet sensitive and incredibly compassionate. She loved baking, gardening, reading, her vacations with her husband, going to watch St. Louis Cardinals play ball every year. Janette loved her family dearly.

She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will truly be missed and will never be forgotten.

Honor Janette’s memory as family and friends are invited to attend the memorial at Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W Olive St, Fort Collins, CO 80524. December 9, 2023, 1:00pm.

Reception following.