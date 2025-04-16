Janet Koinzan awarded Roncalli Award

The 39th Annual Pope John Development Dinner was held Sunday evening, April 13 at Werner Hall in Petersburg.

Approximately 150 tickets were sold for the event. Trent Hoefer served as Master of Ceremonies. The evening included a social hour, sit-down dinner, silent and live auctions, and various raffles.

One of the highlights of the Development Dinner is the presentation of the Roncalli Award. This award is named after the school’s patron, Saint Pope John the XXIII who was born Angelo Giusseppe Roncalli.

This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in recognition of their long-term contribution to Pope John. Father John Norman presented this year’s award to Janet Koinzan of Elgin. She has been actively involved in supporting Catholic education for many years.

“Janet has demonstrated a strong commitment to Pope John by supporting school events and donating her time, talent, and treasure to a variety of school projects and needs. She has shared her exceptional talents and skills as a business owner by making recommendations and proposing new ideas, processes, or solutions that improve school outcomes.

“Every spring, Janet gladly volunteers to be a panel judge for our Crusader JAMS and gives well-rounded insight to each student. She has a true interest in impacting the people and causes dear to her heart. She genuinely cares about the mission of Pope John and strives to make a difference in the lives of our Pope John community.” said Father Norman in making the presentation.

