James M. Blackburn, 78

A Celebration of Life Visitation for James M. Blackburn age 78 of Neligh, Nebraska will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 9, 2025 at The Neligh American Legion in Neligh, Nebraska.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Neligh will be handling the arrangements.

Jim passed away on May 31, 2025 at the University Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com

Family has requested No Flowers – In lieu of flowers or plants a memorial in Jim’s name to Grace Lutheran Church, Pope John School, Tunnel to Towers, Antelope Memorial Hospital, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and or to your favorite charity.