James “Jim” Penned

Mass of Christian Burial for James “Jim” Penne, Sr., age 74, of Oakdale, Nebraska, was held Friday, October 15, 2021, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden, Nebraska.

Reverend Pat Nields was the Celebrant, with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin, Nebraska.

Visitation was Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Jim died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview, Nebraska.

*****

James “Jim” Bernard Penne, Sr., son of Richard and Marie (Von Bonn) Penne, was born on May 22, 1947, at Norfolk, Nebraska.

He attended St. Boniface High School in Elgin, Nebraska.

Jim was married to JoAnn Pelster on October 4, 1969.

Four children were born to them: Janelle, Jolynn, Jacqueline, and James Jr. “Jamy.”

Jim lived with his wife south of Oakdale, Nebraska and farmed all of his life.

Jim was fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, loved playing cards, fishing, and following his grandchildren’s activities. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church of Tilden, Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn; his children, Janelle Lackey, Jolynn (Craig) Hull, Jacqueline Penne, and Jamy (Jamie) Penne; grandchildren, Kathy Lackey, Manny Lackey, Bethany Lackey, Brett Hull, Brady Hull, Elizabeth Hull, Brennen Penne, Kennedy Penne, Emerson Penne, Brecken Penne, Ryker Penne, and Bently Penne.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Marie Penne; his sisters, Ella Mae Dozler and Malinda Penne; and brother-in-law, Donnie Dozler.