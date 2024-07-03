IUB grants approval for Iowa’s share of Co2 pipeline

AMES, Iowa — Last week, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) announced the approval of Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) base pipeline project (HLP-2021-0001). This approval represents a significant milestone not for just Summit Carbon Solutions, but for the entire agriculture industry as it seeks access to new and emerging markets, like sustainable aviation fuel, by lowering ethanol’s carbon intensity score (CI).

This comes on the heels of successful reapplication hearings for its Summit’s North Dakota pipeline permit in front of the North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC).

“The momentum will continue as we prepare to file our South Dakota permit application in early July,” said Lee Blank, CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions. “We look forward to engaging with the state throughout this process and are confident in a successful outcome.”

The company is seeking to build a pipeline which would run through part of Antelope County en route to North Dakota.

Summit Carbon Solutions is partnering with 57 ethanol plants across five states and has signed voluntary easement agreements with 75% of Iowa landowners along this route.