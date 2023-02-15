Invitation to Bidders – City of Elgin

Section 0100 – Invitation to Bidders

• General

• The City of Elgin will receive bids for Water Meters until March 2, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the offices of the City of Elgin, 104 Pine Street, Elgin, Nebraska. At that time, the bidding will be closed, and no other bids will be accepted for any reason. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud, and all bidders will be informed of the award of the project.

• The proposed project consists of the replacement of approximately 425 meters. Existing meters are installed in house or in pits, along with the installation of new meters, meter sets, and/or pit installations.

Engineer’s Estimate of Costs = $300,000

• The Owner intends to award one contract for all work to be performed.

• The Owner will award the contract to the low, responsive bidder based on grand total bid prices, construction start and completion times, materials, and contractors past performance with the Owner and Engineer.

• The Owner reserves the right to award the project including any combination of the base bid, alternates, or additions.

• The Owner reserves the right to reject all bids, and to waive any irregularities in bidding.

• It is the responsibility of the contractor to fully examine the plans and specifications for the project and include all labor, materials, and cost of equipment that will be included in the construction of the project.

• The bidder shall not qualify bids in any manner.

• Bids submitted to the owner shall remain current for a period of 30 days.

• No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 35 days without written consent from the Owner.

• Contract Documents

• Shall be kept on file by the Owner and shall be made available to the public.

• Bidders shall obtain a set of contract documents, plans, and specifications from Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, Inc. (402) 372-1923 or via email at jrolf@acesne.com.

• Plans and specifications for bidding will be provided for a lump sum fee of $60 to the contractors.

• The bidding set will include a bid form, instructions to bidders, contract documents, and construction specifications, along with an 11-inch by 17-inch set of plans

• Bid Security

• Bidders shall submit a bid security certificate in the amount of 5% of the grand total base bid with all bids.

• In lieu of a bid security certificate, the Bidders may submit a certified check in the amount of 5% of the grand total base bid. The certified check shall be made out to the Owner.

• Checks and bid securities shall be returned to unsuccessful bidders.

• Payment and Performance Bonds

• The successful bidder shall be required to provide Payment and Performance Bonds in the amount of the sum of the contract.

PUBLISH: February 15, 22 & March 1, 2023