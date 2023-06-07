Invitation to Bid – NENCAP

INVITATION TO BID

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc. Weatherization Program is looking for contractors interested in doing home weatherization work for homes in the following counties: Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, Wayne, and Washington.

Contractors must carry Liability and Workman’s Compensation insurance. Contractors will also be required to submit to a background check. Contractors must be a Certified Lead Renovator and an EPA Certified Lead Safe Firm. (Training dollars may be available to help with certifications).

Proposal guidelines and bid sheet are available at the Central Office at 603 Earl St., Pender, NE 68047-0667. Please call 402-385-6300 Ext. 281 or email pbrowning@nencap.org for more information. Bid proposals must be received in the Pender office by Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, 4:30 p.m. Bid proposals will be reviewed and NENCAP will notify contractors of eligibility etc. before June 30th, 2023.

An Equal Opportunity Agency. Program 100% Federally Funded Small business firms, minority owned firms and women’s business enterprises are encouraged to apply.

PUBLISH: June 7 & 14, 2023

ZNEZ