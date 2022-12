The Elgin Volunteer Fire Department held their regular monthly meeting last week. When members arrived, something big was waiting for them – a big check. Invenergy Services Thunderhead Site donated the sum of $2,500 to the fire department to be used to purchase supplies/equipment for the coming year. Participating in the presentation were (l-r) Invenergy Administrative Assistant Justine Whitney, Greg Henn, Jim Kittelson, Robbie Evans and Jake Schwarting. Photo submitted