Invenergy donates to Elgin EMS and First Responders

Invenergy, the leading privately held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy?solutions, hosted an EMS and First Responders Appreciation Night on Tuesday, Aug. 13th to support the local service departments that cover its current and future wind projects in Antelope and Madison counties.

Donations totaling $20,000 were presented to the Fire Departments of Bartlett, Battle Creek, Brunswick, Clearwater, Elgin, Madison, Meadow Grove, Neligh, Newman Grove, Oakdale, Orchard, Petersburg, Royal, and Tilden; the Sheriff and Police departments of Antelope, Madison, and Neligh; and the EMS Services of Elgin, Neligh and Tilden. Here in Elgin, checks for $1,000 were presented to both the Elgin Volunteer Fire department and Elgin Rescue Service.

“Invenergy is committed to the safety of our employees, our facilities and our community, and we thank the EMS and First Responders in the region for all they do to keep everyone safe,” said Daniel Tillis, Operations & Maintenance Manager at Invenergy’s Upstream Wind Energy Center in Antelope County. “We are honored to support the dedication and service of these critical departments, and we are grateful to have some of these first responders as members of our team.” Over 80 guests attended the event including Invenergy employees, local officials, and members of the fire, sheriff, police and EMS department receiving donations.

Invenergy is committed to development in Nebraska, having successfully developed five wind facilities in the state, with a generation capacity of 800 megawatts, which is enough electricity to power over 290,000 American homes.