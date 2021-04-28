Immunization, WIC clinic in Neligh on May 6

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) will hold the Neligh WIC and Immunization clinic on Thursday May 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion 115 W. 3rd St. Neligh. This does not include the COVID vaccine.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or Immunization Programs please call (402) 385-6300.

NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age five years. Find a clinic near you at signupwic.com.

NENCAP’s Immunization Program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control. The Immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.

NENCAP, headquartered in Pender, NE, is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska.

The Agency serves over 10,000 clients a year due to successful outreach efforts. Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) programs include the Commodity Supplemental Food Program; Family Services; Immunization; Weatherization; Head Start; Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition; Early Intervention Services Coordination; Healthy Families.

The agency serves Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties. For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.