Hughes chosen for AMH Caring Kind Award

Charlene Hughes, RN, is the 2024 Caring Kind Award Winner of Antelope Memorial Hospital. Charlene was recognized for this prestigious award on Tuesday, May 14th during National Hospital Week.

Each year, the Nebraska Hospital Association honors employees from hospitals across the state as “Caring Kind” employees. The honored employee must exemplify the spirit of someone who gives that “something special” to others.

Charlene began her career in 1971 at Antelope Memorial Hospital as a nurse aid. In 1972, she attended college for a year at Pierre School of Practical Nursing in Pierre, South Dakota where she acquired her LPN degree. Afterwards, she returned to work as a LPN at AMH. In 1986, she and five other LPN co-workers began additional training to become registered nurses (RNs) through the College of St. Mary’s nursing program, offered at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. During this time, Charlene worked her open weekends at AMH.