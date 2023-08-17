Hudl to live stream school activities, sports

The District #18 Board of Education finalized a plan which will allow school extra-curricular activities (including sports) to be live-streamed during the 2023/24 school year.

Meeting August 9, the board voted 5-0 to utilize Hudl cameras to broadcast school events. Across town, the Pope John school board gave their approval to the plan. District patrons will now be able to live stream Wolfpack sports played at Elgin Field as well as the EPS and St. Boniface gymnasiums.

The cost of the service ($9,000 for the first year) will be paid for by contributions from local/area businesses, some donating as much as $1,000. They will be advertised as sponsors for the service.

In the past, district patrons have watched ‘away’ games via a streaming service, some of which were using Hudl cameras. The service only broadcasts live events, there isn’t means for playback once the event has concluded.

In other action:

Pole vault — Upon further discussion, the board chose not to proceed with development of an area adjacent Elgin Field for a pole vault runway. At this point in time, they said there was not enough interest to warrant spending approximately $8,000 for the project.

Purchase — The board approved purchasing record boards to display past track records for Elgin High School as well as Wolfpack wrestling and track. Superintendent Mike Brockhaus said Eagles’ records will be permanently encased.