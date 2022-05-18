Hoefer shoots 86 to place second at D2 district Golf

WEST POINT — Wolfpack golfers competed Monday (May 16) at the Class D1 District Golf Tournament.

For junior Paiton Hoefer, it was a banner day. Shooting 86 over 18 holes, Hoefer finished second in the individual competition to earn another trip to state. Hoefer qualified for state last year.

Hoefer was the only Wolfpack golfer to break 100 on the course. Austin Good shot 102 followed by Kellan Hoefer 109, Ethan Hinkle 116 and Linus Borer 127. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.