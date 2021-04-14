Hoefer leads EPPJ to victory at triangular

The Wolfpack golf team competed Thursday at Ewing. Paiton Hoefer had the lowest score on the course with a 47 over nine holes.

Senior Skylar Reestman was second with a 48.

Other varsity scores for the Wolfpack were Austin Good 51, Linus Borer 57 and Layne Bullock 63.

As a team, EPPJ shot a 203 to win the event, Summerland was second at 231. No score was available for the third team, Chambers/Wheeler Central

On the JV level, Ethan Hinkle shot a 63. Brian Heithoff and Isabella Smidt both shot 63 playing from the junior tees.

Next up for the Wolfpack is an invitational Wednesday (today) at Summerland.

On Saturday, they will compete at the Plainview Invite.