Hoefer, Kallhoff medal at N-V Invite

NIOBRARA — Northeast Nebraska golf teams hit their targets Wednesday, competing at the Niobrara-Verdigre Golf Tournament.

Conditions were warm, almost hot, and winds were light and variable, ideal for high school golfers getting their game in shape ready for the postseason which looms in the not too distant future.

Kellan Hoefer had a banner day for the Wolfpack, shooting a (39-40) 79 to lead the team. He finished third in the individual competition.

Finishing seventh was Karson Kallhoff who shot an 82 followed by Michael Selting 93, Gavin Kallhoff 106 and Landyn Veik 107. JV golfer Aiden Klein shot 112.

Medalist was CWC’s William Jesse who won in a five-hole playoff over Wausa’s Jake Munteer, each shooting a 78.

