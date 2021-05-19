Hoefer headed to State; shoots 85 to finish fifth

HUMPHREY— For Wolfpack golfer Paiton Hoefer, the season just got a little longer.

Competing Monday at the D-2 District Golf Tournament at Steepleview in Humphrey, the sophomore finished fifth to earn a spot in next week’s Class D State Golf Tournament.

Hoefer didn’t let the weather conditions (cloudy and damp) interfere with his play. He shot a 44 on the front nine, then a 41 on the back nine for an 18-hole score of 85. That was just seven shots off the best round of the day turned in by Humphrey St. Francis golfer Jack Lubischer with a (36-42) 78.

Behind Hoefer’s solid round, Elgin Public-Pope John finished eight out of 15 teams competing at the tournament.

Senior Skylar Reestman shot a (46-49) 95 while Austin Good came in with a (52-52) 104. Layne Bullock posted a score of (58-54) 112 and Linus Borer shot (59-64) 123.

At district play, the top three teams and the top 15 individuals qualify for the state tournament. Burwell won the team title with a 341, Elmwood-Murdock came in second at 358 and Shelby/Rising City took third at 371. EPPJ finished eighth with a score of 396. Other schools competing Monday were Fullerton, Howells-Dodge, Pender, Stanton, Central Valley, High Plains, Humphrey/LHF, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Riverside and Spalding Academy.