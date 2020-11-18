Hinkle, Beckman to fill vacancies on District #18 School Board

Two seats on the District #18 Board of Education, not filled by the general election, will be appointed in December.

School Board President Steve Busteed said Monday night two residents of the district have agreed to serve on the board and will be sworn in at the December 9 board meeting.

They are:

• Luke Hinkle, operations and maintenance manager with Invenergy’s Upstream Wind Energy farm near Neligh.

• Eric Beckman, employed by Applied Connective Technologies in Albion.

Both Elgin residents, Hinkle and Beckman have children who attend Elgin Public Schools.

They will fill seats currently held by Stan Heithoff and Doug Jones, members who did not seek re-election to the board.

Meeting last week, the District #18 Board of Education did everything they could to stop “leaks” at the high school.

Stopping roof leaks was the goal of the school board when they voted 5-0 (board member Ron Bode was absent) to repair the roof.

The board accepted the low bid of A&M Contractors to replace the roof with a 60 mil membrane which will have a 25-year warranty.

The other bid received was from Guaranteed Roofing which was in excess of $77,000 and came with a 15-year warranty.

“It looks like a no-brainer to me,” Board President Steve Busteed said about the two bids. The warranty has expired on the current roof on the building. On a side note, the warranty on the elementary roof building still has three years on it.

Superintendent Mike Brockhaus said work on the roof will not take place til spring.

The only other ‘action’ item on the agenda was approval, on second reading, on a number of policies.

Later in the meeting, which lasted less than an hour, Brockhaus updated the board on several building projects on the school campus.

He said, at Elgin Field, the ‘crows nest’ being constructed on the west side of the football field, would likely be enclosed in the next week.

On another project, construction of a bus barn, he said footings for the barn will be done, weather permitting, yet this fall. The rest of the work on construction of the barn won’t take place til spring.