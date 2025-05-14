Henn takes second in shot put at Humphrey

HUMPHREY — In their final tuneup before districts, Elgin Public-Pope John competed last week at Humphrey.

And, just as they have throughout the season, Wolfpack athletes continued to challenge the area’s best.

Braelyn Martinsen’s best effort came in the 200 meter dash where she finished third. Kayton Zwingman finished fourth in both the 400 meter dash and 300 meter hurdles.

Freshman Max Henn turned in the Wolfpack’s best effort of the day. The freshman threw the shot put 42’ to finish second.

On the boys side, Central Valley won the boys team title with 126.5 points. Elkhorn Valley was second with 111. EPPJ finished with 18 points.

In the girls division, three teams scored over 100 points. Elkhorn Valley won with 131 followed by Archangels Catholic 113 and Clarkson/Leigh 105. EPPJ scored 24.5.

Results were:

Girls

100 meter dash — 1. Taylor McIntyre, CV, 12.37 seconds; 7. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 13.35.

200 meter dash — 1. Taylor McIntyre, CV, 26.09 seconds; 3. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 27.99

400 meter dash — 1. Bentleigh Dugan, CV, 1:03.47; 5. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 1:05.91

800 meter run — 1. Anna Stricklin, AC, 2:34.65

1600 meter run — 1. Reann Bruhn, C-L, 5:56.53

3200 meter run — 1. Mazzy Kuchar, EV, 12:59.76

100 meter hurdles — 1. Amy Praest, H-D, 16.21 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Grace Mahony, Riverside, 48.06 seconds; 4. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 51.45

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.