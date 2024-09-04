Help Wanted – Road Foreman

Road Foreman: Antelope County Board of Commissioners is looking to hire a Road Foreman. Responsibilities include (but not limited to): supervisory position, inspection of roads, fleet management, coordinating employees, manage safety programs, make decisions, perform manual labor and operate heavy equipment in executing a variety of skilled and unskilled tasks necessary in the maintenance of roads. Work hours: 7:00am-5:00pm, Monday-Thursday, some weekend and on call as needed. Upon employment, benefit package includes full family health care coverage, 401K retirement, and paid holidays. CDL is preferred but not required at time of hire. Drug test is mandatory. A complete list of duties and job application may be obtained at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office. Please apply in person, or mail application and/or resume to: Antelope County Clerk, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756. Application deadline is September 6th, at 4:30 PM. Applications on file at the Clerk’s office 90 days prior to notice will be considered. Antelope County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. This position is subject to a veteran’s preference and may remain open until filled.

PUBLISH: August 28 & September 4, 2024

ZNEZ