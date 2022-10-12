HCC Trojans prevail in volleyball thriller

ATKINSON — Medals eluded the Wolfpack cross country team Friday as they competed at the Niobrara Valley Conference meet held at the Atkinson Country Club.

The West Holt boys team claimed the team title followed by North Central, Boyd County, Elkhorn Valley and Niobrara-Verdigre.

Winning the boys race was Raden Orton of North Central with a time of 17:17.40.

The Wolfpack’s Corbin Kinney finished just out of a medal, coming in 17th with a time of 20:19.61. Teammate Matthew Dilly placed 27th with a time of 21:57.74.

For the girls race, Emma Kinney was the lone Wolfpack entry. She finished 30th with a time of 27:14.97. Winning the event was Angela Frick of North Central with a time of 20:18.34.

West Holt won the team championship followed by Elkhorn Valley, North Central, Neligh-Oakdale, Summerland, CWC and Niobrara-Verdigre. For the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.

Coach’s comments