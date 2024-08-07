Hain receives accolades for growth of 4-H

NELIGH — Some knew, many didn’t.In an emotional ceremony which left many Antelope County Fair superintendents wiping their eyes, Extension Educator Tessa Hain was recognized for her 11 years of dedication to the fair.

Hain will soon be leaving the extension office to accept a position with Educational Service Unit #8.

The presentation, which came at the conclusion of the 4-H Style Revue Sunday afternoon featured brief remarks by Anne Meis.

Her words spoke volumes to the dedication and commitment made by Hain through the years.

Simply put, whoever fills Hain’s position will have some big shoes to fill.

“It is often said that all the good we send out into the world comes back to us. If this is true then Tessa will be filled with goodness for a lifetime.

“Tessa came to Antelope County first as a summer intern during college and then accepted the position as the 4-H Youth Development Coordinator. Tessa has shared her talents with others for 11 years.

Meis then highlighted the talents Hain shared to grown the 4-H program. Among them were:

• Working till 2 a.m. entering ribbon placements in her early years with the fair, then being up smiling and ready the next day in the livestock arena.

• Organized in being able to create newsletters after deadlines.

• Caring. “Tessa knows every 4-H (member) and their family by name,” Meis said.

• Dedicated – attending workshops, visiting schools, encouraging and assisting superintendents and leading evening meetings.

The point Meis stressed to those present for the presentation was Hain’s ability to stay positive.

“I have watched 3-5 issues and complaints come at Tessa in one hour,” she said. “And then she will turn around and encourage an eight-year-old entering the ring for the first time.

“She has always known that 4-H is for our kids to learn life skills and gain confidence. She helps us all stay focused on why we are here,” Meis added.

The presentation then closed with these words. “Tessa, you have built up an amazing program here at Antelope County with numbers that tripled from about 100 youth to well over 300 in 11 years. You have made a lasting impact on all of us. We wish you well as you move on to a new calling.