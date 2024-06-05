Gridiron stars set to shine again at NEN All- Star Classic

Two members of the Wolfpack football team that made the state playoffs during 2023 will have the opportunity to don the pads again this Saturday. Seniors Blake Henn and Dylon Lueking will take their place along side some of the best football players in the state on Saturday, June 8, to play in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.

The game will be held at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk with kickoff set for 11 a.m.

Henn is slated to play defensive end while Lueking will be positioned at linebacker.

Joining them on the ‘White’ team will be Theodore Windhusen and Justus Weidemann, Logan View; Trent Patzel, James Fogleman, Hank Hudson, Parker Borer, Boone Central; Mavrick Hagemann, Nate Decker and Dawson Hansen, Elkhorn Valley; Jacob Henery and Bryson Gadeken, Neligh-Oakdale; Colten Klosen, Howells-Dodge; Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer; Blake Borchers, Landon Weinandt and Cameron Korth, Battle Creek; Jesse Steffen, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Mitchell Hupp and Parker Wiedeman, Stanton; Brendan Weber and Spencer Hille, Plainview; Jesse Droescher, Kyler Case and Lincoln Benne, Oakland-Craig; Dylan Higby, Clarkson-Leigh; Wyatt Rangeloff, North Bend Central; Landen Redding, Lyons-Decatur Northeast; Connor Kreikemeier and Nathan Hegemann, Howells-Dodge; Sam Zazueta, Dylan Frohberg, Jackson Mazuch and Alan Diaz, Norfolk; Ryder Kleckner, Twin River.

Mike Hassler of Wakefield and Cory Valasek of Riverside Schools have been named head coaches for the game.