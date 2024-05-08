Graduation weekend is here

Seniors at Elgin Public and Pope John XXIII Central Catholic high schools have been looking forward to this coming weekend for months now.

Graduation exercises will be held Saturday and Sunday at the schools.

Fifteen seniors at Elgin Public School will march across the stage to receive their diplomas during commencement exercises Saturday afternoon, May 11. Pomp and circumstance will begin at 4 p.m. for the seniors at the school.

Valedictorian of the 2024 class will be Baylee Busteed. She is the daughter of Steve and Casey Busteed.

Earning the distinction of class salutatorian is Keyera Eisenhauer. She is the daughter of Randy and Krista Eisenhauer.

Other members of the senior class are Nick Anderson, Brian Heithoff, Samuel Hemenway, Blake Henn, Myles Kittelson, Dylon Lueking, Brenna Martinsen, Steven Nelson, Dylon Parks, Gage Thiessen, Abriel VonBonn and Shelby Iburg.

*****

Five seniors are set to graduate from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12. The ceremony, scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., will be held at St. Boniface Auditorium.

Selected to speak on behalf of the class was Jack Barlow. He is the son of Mike and Rachael Barlow.

Other members of the class are Elise Ruterbories, Ashlynne Charf, Brooklyn Meis and Jazmine McNally.