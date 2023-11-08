One of the great things about living in a small Nebraska community is how neighbors help neighbors. On Monday, area farmers gathered with combines, tractors, carts and trucks to harvest corn for Gene Heithoff. Heithoff has been spending time away from Elgin with his daughter Marin at the hospital. While many volunteered, there was only room for a handful of equipment. Those working the field southeast of Elgin were Lynn Selting, Dan Borer, Brian Selting, Dave Schiltmeyer, Gene Selting, Gary Schiltmeyer, Larry Borer, Jack Borer (and Theo), Kevin Dinslage and Merle Borer. Wives of some of those working made lunch and shuttled people back and forth. As brother Jerry Heithoff put it, “Who says there is no goodness in America? Here’s your proof.”