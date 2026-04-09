Golf season underway as EPPJ wins triangular

NELIGH — Spring has arrived, right?

It has for the Wolfpack golf team as they opened the season last week at the Antelope Country Club (ACC). The varsity, JV and C Wolfpack golfers competed in a triangular against Fullerton and Cross County.

Held March 31, the triangular was moved from Fullerton to ACC.

Overcast conditions with wind speeds at approximately 20 miles per hour provided a challenge to golfers at their first competition of the season.

At the varsity level, the Wolfpack won with a team score of 199, three strokes better than Fullerton at 202. Cross County shot a 225.

Tying for first was Michael Selting, Karson Kallhoff and, from Fullerton, Isaac Supik. Each shot a 44. Other top 10 scores were Gunner David (CC) 49, Dillon Fitzgerald (F) 50, Tucker Smith (F) 51, Benson Seim (CC) 53, Gabe Nuttelman (CC) 53, Gavin Kallhoff (EPPJ) 53 and Tate Wood (F) 57. Other Wolfpack varsity scores were Landyn Veik 58 and Grady Drueke 62. Jack Malander led the Fullerton JVs to the team title. He shot a 48 as Fullerton posted a team score of 221. EPPJ was second at 235 and Cross County came in at 280.

Wolfpack JV scores were Jarek Erickson 56, Aiden Klein 58, Creighton Harkins 60, Dannyka Smidt 61 and Molly Thiessen 73.

Wolfpack ‘C’ scores were Braedon Hinkle 68, Joseph McNally 72 and Raaf Klein 87.