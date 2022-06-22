BARTLETT – Glenn Allen Tetschner, 68, of Bartlett, formerly of Burwell died on Thursday, June 9, 2022, with his family and Pastor Alan Petersen by his side at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 15 at the First Congregational Church in Burwell. Burial followed in Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Alan Petersen and Pastor Duane Waddle officiated.

Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

Glenn was born Nov. 23, 1953, to Lloyd and Lucina (Moore) Tetschner in rural Garfield County.

Glenn attended Burwell Elementary and Burwell High School, being the first class to graduate from the new school in 1973. He attended Western Nebraska Technical College in Sidney for a short period studying masonry, later being employed as a building construction worker in Kearney, gaining excellent building skills.

Glenn married Sherry Schrunk on Aug. 23, 1975, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin.

They lived in Kearney for a short time then resided in a home in Midvale, a countryside east of Burwell.

Glenn worked for Jensen Irrigation for approximately five years, then he partnered with Russ Tiffany for building construction for nearly thirty years. They built many homes at the Calamus Lake. He also did building construction in the Bartlett area and was working at Wheeler County Department of Roads, driving a gravel truck after they moved to Bartlett in the fall of 2011. He enjoyed remodeling the Snyder Street Cottage in Burwell. Probably the project he was most proud of was restoring the old Burwell Public Library for Susan and Rick Petersen.

Glenn was baptized on March 21, 1992, and became a member of the Burwell First Congregational Church. He was also a member of the Burwell City Council, Burwell Housing Authority, Burwell Elementary School Board, Church Council, Bartlett (Adjutant) Sons of the American Legion, Bartlett Village Board, Methodist Church Pastoral Committee, and the Bartlett Fire Department and Rescue Team.

He enjoyed hobbies of gardening, stained glass, smoking meats on his Traeger Grill, fishing, and being around his children and grandchildren.

Glenn is survived by his wife Sherry Tetschner of Bartlett; four children, Andy and Nikki Tetschner of Lincoln, Ben Tetschner of Bartlett, Luke and Angela Tetschner of Gilbert, Ariz., and Angela and Mike Keyes of Beatrice; nine grandchildren, Hannah and Ty Tetschner, Mikella Smith, Mason, Myles and Madelynn Tetschner, Sawyer, Guinevere “Winnie” and Juniper Keyes; and a sister-in-law, Connie Tetschner of Phoenix, Ariz; step-brothers, Terry and Charlene Wright and Robert Wright; step-sister, Linda and Jerry Williams; in-laws, Ellis and Lois Schrunk; brother-in-law, Steven and Janna Schrunk; sister-in-law, Janet and Russ Hale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Lloyd Tetschner, Jr; and a step-sister, Sandra Picl.