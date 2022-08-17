Gladys M. Bauer, 99 years 10 months 27 days, formerly of Elgin, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Woodstock, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Fr. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Clearwater, NE. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements.

Gladys May Bauer, daughter of William and Nellie (Bergman) Day, was born September 14, 1922 in Elgin. She attended school at Bartlett, NE, completing the nineth grade. She helped on the farm and her first paying job was babysitting for the neighbors’ twins and doing housework for them.

On February 7, 1945, Gladys married Sylvester Bauer at rural St. John’s Catholic Church near Clearwater. The couple made their home on a farm near Clearwater and Gladys was a homemaker while raising their nine children. Sylvester died unexpectedly in 1968 as a result of a heart attack. Gladys and four of her children moved to Elgin in 1972. While continuing to raise her children, she also worked at the Elgin Dry Cleaners and as a housekeeper at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE.

Gladys was a member of St. Boniface Church and the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed playing 10-point pitch and Chinese Checkers with her family, bowling, and playing bridge with her card club in Elgin. She did sewing for many people in the area and made homemade cards for residents in the nursing home.

Gladys is survived by her nine children: Janice (Jim) Merrifield of Woodstock, IL; Don Bauer of Oakdale; Al Bauer of Tulia, TX; Dwayne (Pam) Bauer of Truth or Consequences, NM; Vicki (Bob) Heese of Stanton, NE; Joe (Carol) Bauer of Elgin; RoseAnn Thramer of Omaha, NE; Tom (Tina) Bauer of Edwall, WA; Bob (Mary) Bauer of Elgin; 36 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Nellie; husband Sylvester; five brothers; one sister; one grandson Joshua Thramer; and one daughter-in-law Delores “Dodi” Bauer.