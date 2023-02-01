Girls wrestling district to be held in Madison

Lynell Morgan
Isabella Smidt - File photo

Wolfpack wrestler Isabella Smidt will try to be the first girls EPPJ wrestler to qualify for the NSAA Girls State Tournament. She will be competing Friday and Saturday at the A-2 District tournament at Madison. Friday action begins at 3 p.m. Saturday will start at 10 a.m. Schools competing  are Bancroft-Rosalie, Battle Creek, Boone Central, Columbus, Creighton, Crofton-Bloomfield, David City, Elkhorn Valley, Homer, Logan View, Lyons Decatur NE, Madison, McCook, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara-Verdigre, Norfolk Catholic, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Central, Omaha Marian, Omaha North, Ord, Papillion-LaVista, Quad County NE, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Scribner-Snyder, St. Mary’s, St. Paul, Summerland, Tri County NE, Wakefield, West Point-Beemer, Winside, Wisner-Pilger and Yutan.