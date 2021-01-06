Girls slay Lady Dragons 55 to 22

MADISON — Speed kills.

Elgin Public-Pope John’s fast-paced attack crushed Madison Thursday afternoon, producing a 55 to 22 victory in the championship game of the Madison Holiday Tournament.

The Lady Dragons had no answer for the Wolfpack’s fast-paced play on both ends of the floor. Jumping out to a 20 to 7 lead after one quarter, it only got worse for the Lady Dragons as they were outscored 35 to 15 the rest of the way.

Three players scored in double figures for the Wolfpack, led by freshman Ashlynne Charf, continuing her run of being the team’s leading scorer. To read the complete story on the game turn to the Elgin Review.