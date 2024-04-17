Getzfred is new Elgin Postmaster

“I’m glad to be here!”

Those are the words of Elgin’s new postmaster.

A former graduate of Elgin High School is now serving here as postmaster. Christi Getzfred assumed the duties of postmaster at the Elgin Post Office on April 6, filling the vacancy created when Carrie Meyers accepted the role of postmaster at O’Neill.

Getzfred has plenty of experience at the post office.

Prior to coming back to Elgin, she served as postmaster for over a year at Pender.

She’s also worked at post offices in David City, Albion and Norfolk.

A 2011 graduate of EHS, she said she’s excited about being able to return home.

“It’s just nice because I know the area and I know people so it makes it easer being a postmaster,” she said Thursday afternoon, “because I already have that connection with everybody and I can recognize names and addresses and locations.”

She will commute to the post office from Creston where she lives. She has five daughters ranging in age from 11 to six months.