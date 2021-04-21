George F. Sprout, 92, of Elgin, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Arbor Care Center and Rehab in Neligh, NE.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 16, 2021 at Park Congregational-UCC Church, rural Elgin, with Rev. Dr. Rebecca McNeil officiating. Interment followed in the Park Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #229 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

George Franklin Sprout, son of George M. and Jennie (Pojar) Sprout was born on his father’s birthday October 22, 1928 on the family farm southwest of Elgin. He attended country school at District 97 and graduated from Elgin High School with the class of 1946.

On March 28, 1951 George entered the United States Army with five men from Antelope County. On March 16, 1953 George was honorable discharged. These six men have remained close friends throughout their life, George being the last one. When George got home from the service he started farming with his father and brother-in-law.

George met Vida (Carpenter) at the Neligh roller rink, and they were married on April 8, 1956 at the Congregational Church in Neligh. They were married for 65 years. George and Vida lived on the farm where he was born. He was always a very hard worker on the farm, and every new piece of equipment that was bought was inspected carefully and tweaked to George’s specifications. He was a talented machinist and welder.

George also enjoyed golfing and watching sports on TV, especially baseball. In the late 1950’s George played town team baseball. In 1966 George obtained his pilot’s license and bought his own airplane and flew around the countryside. He also made his own runway on the best piece of land on the farm.

George is survived by his wife Vida of Elgin; two daughters: Chris (Jim) Redding; Eileen (special friend Art Naughtin) Bode both of Elgin; four granddaughters: Paige (fiancé Bryar Ringhoff) of Elgin, NE: Carlie Redding of Norfolk, NE; Megan (James) Bode-Kroupa of Ord, NE; Linsey Bode of Omaha, NE; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Marjorie Beeson; two nephews Bruce Beeson and Todd Carpenter.