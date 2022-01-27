Funk adds new tanning salon business to Elgin’s main street

Jessie Reestman

Staff writer

It is January in Nebraska, and typically that means cold temperatures, blowing winds, and an occasional snow shower. It is easy to want to stay indoors bundled up under the covers. It is also easy to find yourself feeling a little blue. However, this past week a new business was launched in our community that may help eliminate some of those winter blues we often experience due to dips in serotonin levels caused by the lack of sunlight. A new spray tan business owned by Kara Funk offers locals the benefits of the look and feel of a bit of sunshine, regardless of the time of the year.

For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.