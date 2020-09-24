Funeral services pending for Leroy Kerkman

An apparent farm accident Tuesday claimed the life of rural Elgin resident LeRoy Kerkman.

LeRoy J. Kerkman, 74, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his farm southeast of Elgin.

Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore said the matter is currently under investigation.

Services are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

A complete obituary will appear in next week’s issue of the newspaper.