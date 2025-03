Elgin youth were among those competing Saturday to qualify for the State KC Free Throw competition to be held next month in Grand Island. Competing Sunday, March 2, at Albion and how they finished were (l-r): 13-year-old girls runner up Chloe Kielty; 12 boys champion Carter Selting; 11-year old champion Reid Kielty and 10-year-old champion Mark Schindler.