FR. Sund to serve local parishes

Joining the Catholic Parishes in Partnership, Fr. Joseph Sund completed his first week as the new associate pastor.

Ordained in 2016, he previously served as pastor of the Catholic Parishes of Western Holt and Boyd counties.

According to information provided by the St. Boniface Church office, this marks his third assignment as a priest.

Who is Fr. Sund?

A native of Omaha, he attended the University of Nebraska — Omaha at Omaha's Peter Kiewit Institute. It was there that he studied management of information systems for three years.